Jul-Apr: PSX posts FIPI net inflow of over $82.9m

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

KARACHI: The foreign investors’ interest seems to be reviving as the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed healthy inflows from Foreign Investors’ Portfolio Investment (FIPI) due to improving political and economic situation in the country.

The market has seen net inflows of Foreign Investor Portfolio Investment (FIPI) of over $82.920 million during the current fiscal year from July 01, 2023 to April 09, 2024.

According to current data of National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), the net inflow of over $16.366 million has been recorded in the current calendar year from January 01, 2024 to April 09, 2024.

Foreign investors: Jul-Feb profit repatriation soars 237pc to $759.2m YoY

The market has seen net inflow of over $8.036 million under FIPI account during the first six trading sessions of the month of April 2024.

The foreign portfolio investors remained net buyers of shares during the two-trading session outgoing week with net inflow of $4.181 million as compared to an inflow of over $3.9 million during the preceding week.

During the outgoing week, major foreign buying was seen in All Other Sector ($3.2 million) and Commercial Banks ($0.8 million). On the local front, selling was reported by Banks/DFIs (net selling $4.9 million), followed by Individuals (net selling $3.2 million).

Pakistan Stock Exchange has witnessed a bullish trend on the back of reviving interest of both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support and the benchmark KSE-100 index closed at its historic highest ever level of 70,315 points.

