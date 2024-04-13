AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Adversarial elements: COAS urges stakeholders to remain vigilant

NNI Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief Gen Asim Munir celebrated Eid ul Fitr with troops in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ISPR said,

According to the military media wing, the army chief urged all ‘stakeholders to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to destabilise the region’.

The COAS commended the troops’ unwavering dedication and service to the nation. He paid homage to martyrs. He was briefed about the operational readiness and the prevailing security landscape, with a specific focus on border security measures along the Pak-Afghan border.

The ISPR said: “Acknowledging the formation’s efforts in fostering peace and stability, COAS attributed these strides to the sacrifices of martyrs, facilitating a secure environment conducive to socio-economic development, particularly in the Newly Merged Districts and throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

It added: “Emphasizing the adverse impact of terrorism upon development, COAS underscored the collective imperative to safeguard the hard-earned peace. “He urged all stakeholders, especially the local populace, to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to destabilize the region.

“Maintain unwavering focus on your professional duties in service to the nation.” On his arrival, the Peshawar Corps commander received him warmly.

