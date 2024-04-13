Zardari, Iran’s Raisi take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari spoke to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on telephone and underlined the need for enhancing the exchange of information to overcome the security challenges being faced by both countries.

A statement issued here by President’s House on Thursday night said that the duo held a telephonic conversation and exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“During the conversation, President Zardari offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the Iranian leadership and the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus,” it added.

Israel bombs Iran embassy in Syria, commanders among dead

The president also expressed concerned over the “humanitarian crisis and the genocide being committed by the Israeli forces and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” the statement said.

Zardari assured his Iranian counterpart that Pakistan would continue to work with Iran in all areas of mutual interest to further boost bilateral cooperation.

“He underlined the need to enhance the exchange of information to overcome the security challenges being faced by the two countries,” the statement said, adding that the president also invited Raisi to visit Pakistan.

“The president also wished the Iranian president and his family continued well-being, health and happiness,” it concluded.

Last month, President Zardari had stressed the need for promoting barter trade and economic relations with Iran for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

The statement had come less than a week after the United States again opposed the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project and cautioned about the risk of sanctions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024