AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-13

Zardari, Iran’s Raisi take stock of situation

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari spoke to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on telephone and underlined the need for enhancing the exchange of information to overcome the security challenges being faced by both countries.

A statement issued here by President’s House on Thursday night said that the duo held a telephonic conversation and exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“During the conversation, President Zardari offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the Iranian leadership and the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus,” it added.

Israel bombs Iran embassy in Syria, commanders among dead

The president also expressed concerned over the “humanitarian crisis and the genocide being committed by the Israeli forces and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” the statement said.

Zardari assured his Iranian counterpart that Pakistan would continue to work with Iran in all areas of mutual interest to further boost bilateral cooperation.

“He underlined the need to enhance the exchange of information to overcome the security challenges being faced by the two countries,” the statement said, adding that the president also invited Raisi to visit Pakistan.

“The president also wished the Iranian president and his family continued well-being, health and happiness,” it concluded.

Last month, President Zardari had stressed the need for promoting barter trade and economic relations with Iran for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

The statement had come less than a week after the United States again opposed the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project and cautioned about the risk of sanctions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Iran Ebrahim Raisi Eid-ul-Fitr President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

Zardari, Iran’s Raisi take stock of situation

FY24 real GDP projected to grow by 1.9pc

PM apprised of upcoming IMF-World Bank meetings

IMF chief flags issues that country needs to address

‘Alarming situation’: Jan IT exports slump 12.4pc to $265m MoM

Jul-Apr: PSX posts FIPI net inflow of over $82.9m

Adversarial elements: COAS urges stakeholders to remain vigilant

Submersible motors import: new customs’ values fixed

IHC judges’ letter: SC judge says against suo motu

At least 18 killed as truck plunges into ravine in Hub

Read more stories