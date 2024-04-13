Sindh: rain spell to begin today

KARACHI: Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected to prevail over Sindh from Saturday (today) till April 14, the Met Office said on Friday.

“Westerly wave has been continuing affecting upper parts of the country which will spread over western/ southern parts of the country from Saturday,” it added.

The new weather system is likely to produce dust-storm, thunderstorm and rain of a moderate intensity with isolated downpours in several districts of Sindh besides Karachi Division on April 13 and April 14.

The rainy weather may also prevail over districts such as Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushero Feroze, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Matiari, Umerkot, TM Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sujawal, Sanghar and Badin. It alerted the citizens about the flooding of low lying areas in such areas, besides deluge in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, and tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from April 13 to April 15.

