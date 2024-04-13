Bushra meets Imran on first day of Eid at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Former first lady Bushra Bibi met her husband and former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Eid day on Wednesday, following permission granted to her by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Bushra Bibi, who is incarcerated at Bani Gala sub-jail, was taken to Adiala Jail, where her husband is incarcerated, by the police on IHC orders.

After reaching Adiala Jail, a meeting between the husband-wife duo was arranged at Adiala Jail Conference Room which continued for one hour.

In the meantime, PTI members staged a protest demonstration outside Adiala Jail, demanding immediate release of Imran Khan. The protest was led by PTI North Punjab president Seemabia Tahir.

However, the police barricaded the road leading to Adiala Jail, making it impossible for the protesters to approach the jail’s main entrance.

The PTI protesters dispersed after they were prevented from entering the gate of the Jail’s colony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024