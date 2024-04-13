Minister discusses different issues with PM

LAHORE: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the IInd day of Eid, here on Thursday.

Both exchanged Eid greetings and expressed good wishes. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation in the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Overall political situation in the country also came under discussion during the meeting, sources said. Moreover, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif telephoned JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and extended Eid greetings.

