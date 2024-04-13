AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Governor offers Eid prayers at Badshahi mosque

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman offered Eid prayers, here at Badshahi Mosque on Wednesday. Prayers were offered for the country’s progress, prosperity, stability, peace and especially for the martyrs of Pak army and other security forces. Special prayer was offered for the freedom of the Palestinian and Kashmiri Muslims and the end of the ongoing persecution of them.

After offering Eid prayers, the governor met the public at Badshahi Masjid and expressed good wishes.

Later, the governor met the government employees on duty at Governor House Lahore and congratulated them on Eid. On this occasion, the governor’s house was open for everyone on the first day of Eid.

Later, the governor along with his family visited SOS Village. Punjab governor and his wife met the children and distributed cakes and gifts among them.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that it is our national duty to serve the destitute children. He said that Islam also teaches us to treat helpless children with compassion and love. Governor Punjab said that it is very important to share the joy of Eid with all the people.

