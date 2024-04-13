QS World University Rankings 2024: UHS ranked among ‘Top 800’ medical universities globally

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has once again secured a position among the top 800 medical universities worldwide in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for Medicine.

UHS, the first medical university in Punjab to enter the global rankings in 2022, is now ranked between 701st and 720th.

This achievement places UHS as the third medical university in Pakistan, following Aga Khan Medical University Karachi and Dow Medical University Karachi, to be recognized internationally for higher education excellence.

Previously, the university consistently ranked among the top ten in the country according to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) from 2012 to 2015. “This ranking, i.e. 701-720, is the top tier of QS rankings because it represents 2 to 5 pc of total universities and higher education institutions worldwide”, said UHS pro-vice-chancellor and Quality Enhancement Cell’s (QEC) Director Prof.

Nadia Naseem who steered the application process for the ranking, the 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings evaluates 1,500 institutions across 104 locations, focusing on factors such as employability and sustainability.

This year, QS introduced three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes, and International Research Network, enhancing the methodology of the rankings. The results draw on the analysis of 17.5m academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers.

The UHS ranking is based on its score in five areas, namely academic reputation, employer reputation, citation per paper, h-index (a metric for evaluating the cumulative impact of an author’s scholarly output and performance), and international research network.

In academic reputation, the university has scored 41.5; in employer reputation, 60.4; in citations per paper, it earned the highest score of 63.1; in h-index, UHS scored 41.6, considered ‘outstanding’ in all prestigious research databases, and with regards to international research network, the university got 27.9 points.

UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore expressed his delight at the university’s recognition by the QS World University Rankings.

He affirmed UHS’s dedication to advancing excellence in education, research, and societal development, pledging continued investment in these areas to support Pakistan’s growth and prosperity.

