Apr 12, 2024
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza as Hamas official vows to ‘break’ Israel

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 06:29pm
GAZA: Israeli forces fought Hamas in the north and centre of the Gaza Strip on Friday as Khaled Meshaal, a senior official in Gaza, said its six-month-old battle with Israel would “break the enemy soon”.

Most Israeli troops have been pulled out of Gaza in preparation for an assault on the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians are sheltering, but fighting has continued in various areas.

Residents of Al-Nusseirat camp in central Gaza said dozens were dead or wounded after Israeli bombardment from air, land and sea that had followed a surprise ground offensive on Thursday, and that houses and two mosques had been destroyed.

Health officials said earlier that six people had been killed in strikes on the camp, and around 70 wounded, including three Palestinian journalists.

Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank: Palestinian agency

In Gaza City, Palestinian health officials said at least 25 people had been killed and several wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house in Al-Daraj neighbourhood. Gaza’s health ministry said 89 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli military strikes in the space of 24 hours.

The Israel military (IDF) said it was pursuing “a precise intelligence-based operation” against Hamas and their infrastructure in central Gaza.

“Over the past day, IDF fighter jets struck over 60 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including underground launch posts, military infrastructure and sites in which armed Hamas operated,” a military statement said. “In parallel, IDF artillery struck Hamas infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip.”

Meshaal spoke at an event in Doha, Qatar, to mourn members of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s family killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza on Wednesday.

Humanity lost ‘moral compass’ on Gaza: top UN official

“This is not the final round,” he said. “It is an important round on the path of liberating Palestine and defeating the Zionist project.”

At least 33,545 Palestinians have now been killed since the Israeli offensive began, Gaza’s health ministry said, with most of the 2.3 million population displaced and much of the enclave laid to waste.

Palestine MENA Palestinians Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli forces Israeli strikes Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza conflict Gaza truce talks

