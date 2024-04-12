AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Eid celebrations nationwide: festive fun, family gatherings take center stage

APP Published 12 Apr, 2024 04:05pm

On the third day of Eid ul-Fitr, people across the country are embracing the festive spirit by venturing out to various recreational destinations and gathering with loved ones.

Families are seizing the opportunity to visit relatives and partake in Eid celebrations at recreational spots. Sumptuous lunches and dinners are being enjoyed at home, fostering bonds and creating lasting memories.



Additionally, many are opting for outdoor picnics with friends, making the most of the holiday by exploring parks and other leisure areas.

In the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, attractions like Lake View Park, Pakistan Monument, F-9 Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, as well as Ayub National Park, are drawing crowds with their scenic beauty and amenities.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, bustling streets witness a surge in activity as people flock to iconic landmarks such as Minar-e-Pakistan, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Jinnah Park, Fortress Stadium, Safari Park, and Jallo Park, among others, to revel in Eid festivities.

In anticipation of the influx of tourists, foolproof security arrangements have been implemented in Murree to ensure a safe and enjoyable Eid experience.

Notably, Karachi residents are making a beeline for the beaches, relishing the holiday atmosphere alongside friends and family.



In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tourists are flocking to picturesque destinations including Swat, Kalam, Bahrain, Naran, Kaghan, Galyat, and Lake Saiful Maluk to immerse themselves in nature’s splendor.

Similarly, in Balochistan, visitors from all corners of the province are paying homage to Ziarat Residency, where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent his final days.

In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, enthusiasts are exploring the breathtaking landscapes and touristic hotspots, adding to the vibrancy of Eid celebrations nationwide.

