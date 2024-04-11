AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Pakistan

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

  • Premier expresses satisfaction with the law and order situation in the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr
BR Web Desk Published 11 Apr, 2024 04:55pm

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore, Radio Pakistan reported.

They exchanged Eid greetings and good wishes with each other.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the law and order situation in the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Overall political situation in the country also came under discussion during the meeting.

In a tragic incident earlier this week, at least 17 religious pilgrims were killed and 41 injured in a crash near a shrine in southwestern Pakistan.

Road accidents with high fatalities are common in Pakistan where safety measures are lax, driver training is poor, and transport infrastructure often decrepit.

In January 2023, 41 people were killed when their passenger bus, which was also loaded with containers of flammable oil, plunged into a ravine in Balochistan province and burst into flames.

