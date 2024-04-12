Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in south

KYIV: Attacks by Russian drones in southern Ukraine overnight caused a fire at an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region and damaged critical infrastructure in Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

Ukraine forces shot down 16 out of 17 drones. Russia also used one Kh-59 guided air missile for the attack, the Ukrainian military said via Telegram messaging app. Drone debris caused a fire at the energy facility, which was not identified.

The emergency services have put out the fire, according to a Friday morning statement from Serhiy Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk’s region governor.

Ukraine says shot down 30 drones in new attack

No casualties were reported by the military or local officials.

The overnight attack also damaged a critical infrastructure facility and seven private residences in Kherson region with no casualties reported, according to Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin. No further details about the facility or the damage were immediately available.

Since late March, Russia has launched multiple major attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, dealing significant damage to the Ukrainian power system and causing emergency power cuts in some regions.

Russian missiles and drones destroyed a large electricity plant near Kyiv and hit power facilities in several regions on Thursday, worsening the state of an embattled energy system.