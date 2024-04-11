AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US to consider concerns about China’s Brite in trade sanction decisions

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2024 09:35am

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration will consider concerns about Chinese chip designer Brite Semiconductor flagged by Republican Senator Marco Rubio as it decides what firms to add to a trade sanction list, the Commerce Department said.

The concerns were raised in a letter calling on the agency to sanction the company after Reuters reported in December that it was part-owned by blacklisted Chinese chipmaker SMIC and offers chip design services to at least six Chinese military suppliers.

Reuters also revealed that the Shanghai-based company had financial backing from American sources including Wells Fargo and access to topnotch U.S. chip design software made by Synopsys and Cadence.

“Brite’s example shows that swift action is needed now to prevent China’s chip industrial base from growing stronger,” Rubio wrote in the December letter addressed to Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo, citing the Reuters report.

US ‘will not accept’ flood of below-cost Chinese goods: Yellen

“I urge you to impose the same licensing requirements on Brite that are imposed on SMIC,” Rubio said.

SMIC, China’s top chipmaker, was added to a trade sanction list known as the Entity List over its apparent ties to the Chinese military industrial complex. SMIC has previously denied any ties to China’s military, saying that it manufactures chips and provides services “solely for civilian and commercial end-users and end-uses.”

“With respect to Brite, (Commerce) will keep your concerns in mind as it assesses potential new additions to the Entity List,” a Commerce Department official wrote in response to Rubio in a letter dated March 8 and seen by Reuters.

Rubio welcomed the response but urged the agency to take more concrete steps.

“While it is encouraging the bureau recognizes it has the authority to blacklist Brite and tighten export controls on American chip-design software, those words are meaningless unless the Biden Administration takes swift action,” Rubio said.

Asked for comment, the Chinese embassy in Washington said that China firmly opposed the U.S. “overstretching” the concept of national security and setting up discriminatory lists.

“We urge the U.S. to immediately correct these discriminatory practices and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies,” an embassy spokesperson said in an email.

Brite and SMIC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news came out a day before Brite’s shares were set to begin trading on the Shanghai stock exchange.

Shares in Brite jumped 171% on their first day of trading, against a 0.24% rise in the blue-chip CSI 300 index.

China United States trade sanction

Comments

200 characters

US to consider concerns about China’s Brite in trade sanction decisions

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

Russia carries out 10 air strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv: governor

Gold slips from record levels after hot US inflation data

India, China should urgently address ‘prolonged situation’ on borders, Modi says

Three sons of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike

President, PM felicitate nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr

PM Shehbaz, Malaysian counterpart express solidarity with Palestinians

Ministries/divisions: MoF annoyed at absence of expense reconciliation

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Read more stories