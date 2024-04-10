Gold prices continue soaring

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices on Tuesday continued to hit the new record highs, as the bullion value further grew to $2374 per ounce, traders said.

The midweek trade saw a second surge in gold prices to the all-time highs of Rs247600 per tola, up by Rs1900 and Rs212277 per 10 grams, up by Rs1629.

On the world market, the bullion value soared by $19 to the new historic height of $2374 per ounce, with the local market further adding a $20 premium for its deals.

Silver was available for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams with the global value standing at $28.06 per ounce, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024