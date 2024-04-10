AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-10

Gold prices continue soaring

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices on Tuesday continued to hit the new record highs, as the bullion value further grew to $2374 per ounce, traders said.

The midweek trade saw a second surge in gold prices to the all-time highs of Rs247600 per tola, up by Rs1900 and Rs212277 per 10 grams, up by Rs1629.

On the world market, the bullion value soared by $19 to the new historic height of $2374 per ounce, with the local market further adding a $20 premium for its deals.

Silver was available for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams with the global value standing at $28.06 per ounce, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Gold Prices gold spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices continue soaring

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Iran views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

Read more stories