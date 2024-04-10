Law and order: JI Karachi steps up criticism of govt

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday mourned the killing of its two members at the hands of bandits, decrying the fast deteriorating law and order in the metropolis.

Sher Alam and Zakir Abbasi of the JI were killed in the megacity during the different armed robberies the other day. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who has recently been elected as the chief of the JI Pakistan, visited the bereaved families of the activists on Tuesday, offering them condolences.

He lashed out at the PPP rule in Sindh for surge in street crimes across the metropolis, seeing the citizens completely left at the mercy of the outlaws.

Alone in the holy Ramazan, he said that some 20 innocent citizens have been killed by the street criminals as the government protection to the public lives and properties is thinning.

Overall around 60 people have died in violent robberies attempts by the outlaw this year, he said and censured the police and the home minister for their failure to stem the rising violent robberies in the megacity.

