US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza: Pentagon

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2024 09:26pm

WASHINGTON: The United States does not have evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as it carries out its war against Palestinian group Hamas, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

“We don’t have evidence of that,” Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Israeli aggression in Gaza enters 7th month as truce negotiators expected in Cairo

Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has displaced nearly all its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

The United States is Israel’s biggest military supporter but has pressed it to do more to help civilians in Gaza.

