AIRLINK 62.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.14%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
CNERGY 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 19.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
DGKC 69.73 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.06%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
FFBL 29.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HBL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.44%)
HUBC 127.90 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
OGDC 128.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
PIAA 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.67%)
PIBTL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.33%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PTC 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
SEARL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.21%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.54%)
TELE 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 70.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.11%)
UNITY 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 7,288 Increased By 71.4 (0.99%)
BR30 23,666 Increased By 133.8 (0.57%)
KSE100 70,320 Increased By 700.1 (1.01%)
KSE30 23,176 Increased By 265 (1.16%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 8, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 09 Apr, 2024 08:31am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • OGDCL discovers tight gas reserves in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • 2023: Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs10.07bn in losses as sales plunge

Read here for details.

  • Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan: PTCL says IFC approves $400mn debt financing

Read here for details.

  • Saudi crown prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan, Islamabad says

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittances jump to $3bn in March, up 31.3% MoM

Read here for details.

  • Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE, first Shawwal on Wednesday

Read here for details.

