Eid-ul-Fitr begins in KSA, UAE, Qatar tomorrow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest shrines, announced Monday that the holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the Ramadan fast will begin on Wednesday.

“Supreme Court declares tomorrow the last day of #Ramadan and Wednesday the first day of #Eid Al-Fitr,” the official Saudi Press Agency said on its X account. The timing of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

Saudi media outlets reported that the crescent moon was not visible on Monday.