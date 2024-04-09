Eid-ul-Fitar holidays: Weekly bazaar will not be held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In the light of the instructions of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration, due to the holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Fitar, in the city of Islamabad on Wednesday 10th April, Friday 12th April and Sunday 14th April weekly bazaar will not be held.

According to the details, the Weekly Wednesday Bazaar organised on 10th April in Sector G-6 and the Weekly Friday Bazaar organised on 12th April in Sector H-9, G-6 and BharaKahu under the management of MCI will not be functional.

Similarly, the Weekly Sunday Bazaar will also not be functional in Sector H-9, G-6, and G-10 on 14th April.

