Minister inaugurates facilities for mentally challenged children

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Sohail Shaukat Butt, marked a significant milestone today with the inauguration of special residential facilities for mentally challenged children at the Chamman institution. The under construction hostel, special washrooms, and mess aim to provide a nurturing environment for these special children.

During his visit, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt personally interacted with the children, distributed Eid gifts, and expressed heartfelt affection towards them. Witnessing the joy on the children's faces upon receiving toys was a heartwarming moment for all present.

Speaking to the media, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt emphasized the importance of the project, which is a result of a public-private partnership with the Mushal e Raah Foundation. He expressed gratitude to Chairperson Mushal e Rah Amina Aftab for their unwavering support towards this noble cause.

Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing the best possible care for these special children, stating, "These children are the flowers in our garden, and it is our duty as a state to nurture and protect them. We will spare no effort in ensuring they receive the attention and facilities they deserve."

In response to a question from the media, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt addressed the issue of violence against women, announcing the upcoming launch of the 1737 helpline dedicated to the rescue and assistance of women facing litigation and violence. The "CM Punjab Women Protection Helpline" aims to support vulnerable and oppressed women, alongside stringent legislation to combat violence against domestic workers.

The inauguration of these special facilities at the Chamman institution marks a significant step towards providing a supportive environment for mentally challenged children, reflecting the government's commitment to inclusive and compassionate policies.

