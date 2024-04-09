AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-09

Eid rush hits shopping malls; modest sales witnessed

N H Zuberi Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

KARACHI: As Eid-ul-Fitr is just a day away, markets and shopping centres across the city have started seeing a huge rush of people, but very little sale as shopkeepers are selling garments and shoes especially for women and children at exorbitant prices.

Traders said shopping activity had begun on a sluggish note, attributing slow sales to both the high inflation and continue squeezing purchase power of general public by increase in oil prices, gas and power tariffs by the government which adversely hit prices of all commodities including garment, shoes, cosmetics etc. Eid is usually the most inclusive holiday celebration in the country during which friends and families get together in their new attire and exchange gifts.

As usual, markets and shopping plazas have huge rush. However, sky-rocketing inflation and political uncertainty, law and order in the city have dampened the festive spirit ahead of Eid, traders said, as their sales have plummeted even below those of coronavirus-hit days.

On the other hand, the tailors across the city have also increased the rates of stitching of a male’s single suit from Rs1,500 to Rs1,700.

People from all walks of life are rushing towards all modern and traditional shopping malls even at the footpaths are buying clothes, shoes, cosmetics, ornaments and other necessities for their loved ones but unfortunate majority of them rectun home empty hand.

Retail sales in the city have witnessed a sharp drop compared to previous years in the run up to Eid-ul-Fitr, retailers say, as shoppers feel the pinch of decades-high inflation.

The lead up to Eid-ul-Fitr, expected to fall on Wednesday in Pakistan to mark the end of the holy month of Ramazan, traditionally sees the highest sales of the year. But this year, the country is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis.

Historically, the market has thrived with shoppers from various areas, buzzing with activity before Eid . However, this season, the situation is different, primarily due to escalating commodity prices affecting the Eid market. Retail buyers are sparse, and those who venture out purchase less than they traditionally would.

A visit to the market revealed a noticeable hike in women garments prices across the board, starting from Rs16000 to Rs100,000 and more based on the quality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Eid shopping malls Ramadan Eid-ul-Fitr

Comments

200 characters

Eid rush hits shopping malls; modest sales witnessed

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

March worker remittances record growth of 31pc MoM

Anti-theft, recovery drive: FIA deputes senior officers at 10 Discos

Discos’ tariff raised by Rs4.92/unit for Feb

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

BISP beneficiaries enabled to get funds directly into their accounts

Chocolate ingredient: 20pc customs duty imposed on import

Pildat assessment: ‘Election 2024 less fair than past two general elections’

Read more stories