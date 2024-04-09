Transporters increase fares by up to 100pc ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD: Transporters have increased fares by up to 100 percent, perturbing the passengers leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones, an anecdotal survey conducted by Business Recorder revealed on Monday.

Talking to Business Recorder, the spokesperson for National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said that special measures have been taken against overcharging and overloading by the transporters.

NHMP Inspector General Salman Chaudhry has said that on the occasion of Eid, the safety and security of commuters their topmost priority. The NHMP is trying its best to make the journey of the commuters safer. He said that on this occasion, special measures have been taken against overcharging and overloading by the transporters.

In this regard, the Regional Commanders have been directed to use all available resources to ensure prompt help and guidance of commuters on motorways and highways. Deployment of additional patrolling vehicles and officers has been arranged to ensure time assistance.

The NHMP IG appealed to the commuters to stay vigilant during their journey to avoid any untoward situation.

In case of any violation of traffic rules by any vehicle particularly by any Public Transport Vehicle, the citizens should immediately inform the Motorway Police through toll-free Helpline (130).

He further added that in case of overloading or overcharging the patrolling officers shall ensure zero tolerance.

Commuters should obey traffic rules and do not ply unfit vehicles on National Highways.

He also advised commuters to use seat belts, observe speed limits, and lane discipline, and ensure careful and safe driving by following traffic rules.

As the EidulFitris approaching, most of the residents of the twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi are leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families. A large number of passengers were witnessed at PirWadhai General Bus Stand, G-9, Islamabad bus stand, and Faizabad bus stand.

Taking full advantage of the situation, the inter-city transporters are fleecing passengers and they are charging even more than two times the normal fares as the passengers want to reach their hometowns before the Eid festivities.

Transporters plying air-conditioned coaches on routes to Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and other upper Sindh destinations have increased fares by more than Rs400-600 per seat. Transporters are charging Rs800 per person for Mardan and Peshawar compared to the normal fares of Rs 550 and Rs 600 respectively. The fare for Lahore is also increased by around Rs 500 per seat by different bus/van owners at different bus stands.

As the number of public transport vehicles is less to accommodate the passengers, the local transporters are fleecing them by overcharging. This situation often results in an exchange of hot words between transporters and commuters as the latter are not ready to accept fare increase by the transporters on their own.

