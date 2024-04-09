Wheat procurement drive to commence on April 22: PFD

LAHORE: With the approval of the wheat procurement policy 2024-25 by the provincial cabinet, the Punjab Food Department has scheduled the commencement of wheat procurement from April 22, 2024, through its 393 procurement centers established across the province.

Sources within the provincial Food department informed Business Recorder that they will commence receiving applications for bardana (gunny bags) starting April 13, 2024. The distribution of bardana will commence on April 19, 2024, with wheat intake at these centers starting from April 22, 2024.

Applications will be processed through the Bardana app, and to safeguard the interests of small farmers, eligibility for gunny bag acquisition has been limited to land holdings of up to 6 acres, as per sources. It was revealed that the department possesses 2 million metric tons of leftover stocks from the previous season, and will remain active in the market until the wheat procurement drive concludes.

It was further stated that 393 wheat procurement centers have been established across the province to facilitate growers during the 2024-25 campaign. The support price of wheat in Punjab has been set at 3900, according to the sources.

“All preparations for wheat procurement at the district level have been finalized, with the allocation of gunny bags to growers following a first-come, first-served basis,” emphasized the sources. The government has also permitted the private sector to purchase wheat to ensure timely and appropriate payment to growers.

To maintain wheat prices in accordance with the government’s support price, inter-district and inter-provincial movement of wheat will be permitted to safeguard farmers’ interests. Additionally, a control room has been established to address complaints during the wheat procurement campaign, as per sources within the food department.

