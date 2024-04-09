AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
Health dept finalises Eid contingency plan

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

LAHORE: Pursuant to the directions of the Punjab government, the provincial Health department has finalised Eid contingency plan, to provide uninterrupted medical cover to the people in the public sector hospitals during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The Health department has asked the vice-chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical institutions, medical superintendents of all the teaching hospitals and CEOs (Health) of the districts to ensure duty roster of doctors, nurses and other staff in hospitals under their control, to perform duties during Eid holidays. They have also been directed to provide efficient medical cover, including standby arrangements for medical, surgical and special care during any emergency situation in the holidays.

The vice-chancellor King Edward Medical University said that duties to AMS, DMSs, doctors, nurses and other staff of Mayo hospital have been assigned, to ensure provision of medical facilities to patients during Eid holidays.

On the other hand, over 9000 Rescuers will perform duties in three shifts during Eid holidays.

The Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the Eid contingency plan of emergency services for all districts of Punjab in a video link meeting with all divisional and district emergency officers.

Dr Rizwan directed all DEOs to ensure implementation of District Eid Contingency plans to provide emergency cover during Eid holidays in all districts of Punjab.

Special mobile rescue posts will also be established at strategic locations to provide optimum emergency cover at major Eid prayer venues, parks or recreational areas. Emergency ambulance, rescue and fire will also be deployed at all the recreational areas in all districts.

The secretary Emergency Services while restricting the leaves of Rescue staff during Eid Holidays directed to render exemplary services to humanity with full dedication, commitment and professionalism.

On this occasion, the DEOs briefed the secretary Emergency Services that emergency plans for Eid-ul-Fitr including plans to deal with road traffic accidents due to heavy traffic load before and after Eid holidays have been finalised of their respective districts in consultation with respective deputy commissioners (DCs) during the District Emergency Board meetings. Furthermore, emergency ambulance, rescue and fire staff shall also be deployed at all the recreational areas in all districts.

Meanwhile, medical experts have advised the faithful to take simple food during Eid holidays.

The Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr Muhammad Maqsood and Gynecologist Dr Laila Shafiq said that after Ramazan, hard foods should not be consumed because the human stomach becomes sensitive after a month of fasting.

While celebrating the Eid festival, we should eat in moderation, especially patients of diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease and ulcer. They advised the people to avoid junk food, use more fruits and vegetables. The water and fiber in fruits and vegetables provide a feeling of satiety along with quenching thirst, while the sweetness in fruits also satisfies the human body’s demand for sugar.

