Gold extends record rally, gains Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Gold continued its merry run on Monday as the yellow metal gained further in the international market. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached another all-time high of Rs245,700 after an increase of Rs600 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs210,648 after an increase of Rs514, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price in Pakistan had increased by Rs4,900 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at record $2,355 per ounce, after a gain of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.