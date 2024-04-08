AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Gold extends record rally, gains Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 8, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 04:49pm

Gold continued its merry run on Monday as the yellow metal gained further in the international market. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached another all-time high of Rs245,700 after an increase of Rs600 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs210,648 after an increase of Rs514, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price in Pakistan had increased by Rs4,900 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at record $2,355 per ounce, after a gain of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.

