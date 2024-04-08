AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields may inch higher as Treasury yields jump

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 12:48pm

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to rise on Monday as yields of US peers jumped sharply after strong economic data further pushed back expectations around the timing of the first rate cut in the world’s largest economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year is likely to trade in the 7.10%-7.15% range after closing at 7.1232% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

“Local bond yields could also test new levels as the 10-year US yield has now crossed 4.40% mark and could test 4.50% levels, which is the next key technical level,” the trader said.

US yields jumped on Friday after data showed non-farm payrolls grew by 303,000 jobs in March compared with expectations for an increase of 200,000, while the unemployment rate slipped to 3.8% compared with forecasts of 3.9%.

The 10-year yield was hovering around 4.42%, its highest level in over four months, while the two-year yield, a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, was also at an over four-month high of around 4.78%.

The strong data has further raised uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, with the odds of a June action now dropping below 50%, compared to over 60% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged for a seventh straight policy meeting on Friday as growth in the economy is expected to remain robust while inflation stays above the 4% target.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

Goldman Sachs expects the RBI to remain nimble in liquidity management going forward through two-way liquidity operations.

“We expect a shallow easing cycle with two repo rate cuts of 25bp (basis points) each in consecutive quarters, most likely starting in Q3 CY24.”

Meanwhile, traders are worried as the benchmark Brent crude contract hovers near $90 per barrel, with many bond investors keeping a close eye on oil prices as higher commodity prices could impact retail inflation.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields may inch higher as Treasury yields jump

‘Panama Papers’ trial to begin eight years after tax scandal

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

OGDCL discovers tight gas reserves in Sindh

Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan: PTCL says IFC approves $400mn debt financing

2023: Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs10.07bn in losses as sales plunge

Oil slides more than 1% as Middle East tensions ease

IP gas pipeline project: Work begins ahead of Iran president’s visit

‘Forced’ export of cars: Japan threatens to move WTO

FBR finalises draft Tax Law (First Amendment) Ord

IMF mission to determine size, duration of new loan

Read more stories