AIRLINK 63.42 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.36%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 68.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.25%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.06%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 108.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.57%)
HUMNL 6.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
OGDC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.92%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.6%)
PIAA 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
PTC 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
SEARL 60.40 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (4.57%)
SNGP 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.15%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.25%)
TELE 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 71.85 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.1%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says US, Europe accusations of ‘overcapacity’ are groundless

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 10:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s electric vehicle companies do not rely on subsidies to gain a competitive advantage, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said in a roundtable discussion in Paris on Sunday.

Wang also said that accusations by the United States and Europe of China’s “overcapacity” are groundless, according to a statement from the commerce ministry on Monday.

China’s BYD prices new version of best-selling EV lower than predecessor

Wang made the remarks at a roundtable meeting of Chinese firms, where he is set for talks that are expected to cover China’s exports of electric vehicles into the European market.

Representatives of more than 10 enterprises such as Geely , BYD and CATL attended the meeting.

China Europe BYD Commerce Minister Wang Wentao

Comments

200 characters

China says US, Europe accusations of ‘overcapacity’ are groundless

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

IP gas pipeline project: Work begins ahead of Iran president’s visit

OGDCL discovers tight gas reserves in Sindh

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs10.07bn in 2023 as sales plunge

IMF mission to determine size, duration of new loan

Body formed to review climate change governance, funds

Oil slides more than 1% as Middle East tensions ease

‘National Space Activities Rules 2024’ notified

‘Forced’ export of cars: Japan threatens to move WTO

Conversion to Thar coal: KE seeks NDA with JPCL

Read more stories