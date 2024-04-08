BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 6 and April 7, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued, FO responds to Indian defence minister
- Eight terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR
- Gold price in Pakistan hits record high amid global surge, crosses Rs245,000 per tola
- Finance Division dismisses ‘misleading’ assertions on wheat procurement targets
- IP gas pipeline project: Work begins ahead of Iran president’s visit
- FBR finalises draft Tax Law (First Amendment) Ord
