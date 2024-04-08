AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 6 and April 7, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 08 Apr, 2024 08:33am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued, FO responds to Indian defence minister

Read here for details.

  • Eight terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Gold price in Pakistan hits record high amid global surge, crosses Rs245,000 per tola

Read here for details.

  • Finance Division dismisses ‘misleading’ assertions on wheat procurement targets

Read here for details.

  • IP gas pipeline project: Work begins ahead of Iran president’s visit

Read here for details.

  • FBR finalises draft Tax Law (First Amendment) Ord

Read here for details.

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

