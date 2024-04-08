FBR finalises draft Tax Law (First Amendment) Ord

ISLAMABAD: The Tax Law (First Amendment) Ordinance 2024 has proposed that the appeals filed before the Appellate Tribunal (Inland Revenue) would be deemed to be dismissed in case the tribunal failed to decide the matter within 120 days period.

In this regard, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finalised the draft of the Tax Law (First Amendment) Ordinance 2024 to abolish the post of Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals).

The said decision of 120 days period has been taken to expedite pending cases at the level of Commissioner Inland Revenue Appeals.

Tax advisers write to FBR: ‘Abolition of Commissioner’s post won’t improve ATIR’s working’

Sources informed that the Tax Law (First Amendment) Ordinance 2024 would amend the relevant provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, Sales Tax Act 1990 and Federal Excise Act 2005.

The forum of the first appeal; i.e., Commissioner IR (Appeals) has been proposed to abolished under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, Sales Tax Act 1990 and Federal Excise Act 2005.

After the promulgation of the Ordinance, the first stage of appeal would be Appellate Tribunal (Inland Revenue). The aggrieved taxpayers would have to approach the Appellate Tribunal (Inland Revenue) for filing of appeal at the first stage.

The time for filing of an appeal before the tribunal would be reduced from exiting 60 days to 30 days.

The time period available for the decision of an appeal by the Appellate Tribunal (Inland Revenue) has been reduced from 180 days to 120 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024