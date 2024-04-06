AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Eight terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

The security forces killed eight terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District...
BR Web Desk Published 06 Apr, 2024 01:21pm

Security forces killed eight terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

On Friday, during the conduct of the operation, eight terrorists were killed after an intense fire exchange, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians,” it said.

Cop martyred, two terrorists killed in DI Khan

The statement added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from terrorists.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

