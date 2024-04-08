AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-08

IP gas pipeline project: Work begins ahead of Iran president’s visit

Naveed Butt Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to visit Pakistan on April 22, as Ministry of Energy has started work on Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline Project.

The authorities concerned have started working to materialise 80-km pipeline from Gwadar to a point where it will get connected with the pipeline in Iranian territory.

Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline Project is estimated to be completed in 24 months at a cost of Rs44 billion and it will seek a significant allocation from the Petroleum Division in the 2024-25 budget from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), as the Finance Ministry is expected to be unable to provide the necessary funds from the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) head.

Iranian President due next month

A senior official from the Energy Ministry stated that the Inter-State Gas Company (ISGS) has issued tenders to seek re-validation of surveys and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) by consultants, a process that has been long delayed.

The development occurs amid explicit opposition from the United States to the bilateral project, along with warnings of potential sanctions. The project has faced nearly a decade-long delay since its intended completion in December 2014, followed by operationalisation in January 2015.

Despite Pakistan’s assertion that the project could not moved ahead due to US sanctions on Iran, Tehran has consistently maintained that these sanctions are unjustified. Tehran issued a final notice to Pakistan in January for completion of its portion of the pipeline by February-March 2024, or face an $18 billion penalty under the penalty clause of the Gas Sales Purchase Agreement (GSPA) for the 781-kilometer project.

The official emphasised the urgency of laying the 80-kilometer pipeline section to avoid arbitration in France, which could result in Pakistan being liable for the aforementioned penalty.

Initially, the 80-kilometer pipeline section is expected to handle 100 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas, compared to the anticipated 750 mmcfd for the project’s 25-year duration.

After completion of this process, authorities will proceed with land acquisition, followed by the awarding of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Iran Ebrahim Raisi ministry of energy Iranian President Pakistan Iran ties IP gas pipeline project

Comments

200 characters

IP gas pipeline project: Work begins ahead of Iran president’s visit

Body formed to review climate change governance, funds

‘National Space Activities Rules 2024’ notified

‘Forced’ export of cars: Japan threatens to move WTO

Conversion to Thar coal: KE seeks NDA with JPCL

Shangla suicide attack: Vehicle transporting Chinese lacked bullet-proof, bomb-resistant features?

FBR finalises draft Tax Law (First Amendment) Ord

Govt asks PPRA to ‘overhaul’ its rules

Tajir Dost Scheme: PTBA moves finance minister

MBS hosts Iftar for PM

Read more stories