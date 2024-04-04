AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-04

Tax advisers write to FBR: ‘Abolition of Commissioner’s post won’t improve ATIR’s working’

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: Tax advisers have apprehended that the abolition of the post of Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) will not improve the performance of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue for early disposal of pending appeals.

In this connection, Javed Iqbal Qazi Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan and tax adviser has written a letter to Member Inland Revenue Policy FBR on Wednesday.

According to Javed Iqbal Qazi, this is in reference to the proposed Tax Laws (first amendment) Ordinance, 2024 circulated by Federal Board of Revenue, Policy, Revenue Division Govt. of Pakistan during April, 2024.

As per proposed amendments Appeal forums up to Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue are being reduced to one instead of two available in the statute and time for filing of appeal is being reduced to 30 days instead of 60 days and time for deciding the appeal is being curtailed to 120 days instead of 180 days.

The proposed amendment has been considered in our meeting held at Lahore and we are of the following view.

(i); By abolishing one forum out of two forums the federal government is not dispensing justice to the taxpayers of the country as the issues left unattended/decided by the Commissioner Inland Revenue, Appeals are being addressed by the ATIR (second forum) and hardship, if any caused by the Commissioner Inland Revenue Appeal Order is addressed by the Second forum (ATIR) both on point of fact and law.

Presently, the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue is not deciding all the Appeals filed by the taxpayers within 180 days from the filing of second the appeal, thus reducing the period for deciding the appeal from 180 days to 120 days will not be extending any justice to the Taxpayer.

It is strongly recommended that taking away the right of first appeal will not improve the performance of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue. The non-passing of order by the Appellate Tribunal is proposed as dismissal of appeal by Tribunal, which will create issues for Taxpayers and will also lead to more corruption.

It is suggested that instead of bringing amendment in the existing law the level of honesty fairness and achieving the time lane be improved by opportunity battery of

Commissioner Inland Revenue – Appeals and Members of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue both Judicial as well as of Accountant Members to work for dispensation of Justice.

The government should provide justice to the taxpayers by introducing audit system within the Department whereby the internal corruption be reduced for better tax system providing means of faith to the taxpayer, Javed Iqbal Qazi added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR ATIR

Comments

200 characters

Tax advisers write to FBR: ‘Abolition of Commissioner’s post won’t improve ATIR’s working’

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

President, army chief take stock of security situation

CJP hints at full court to hear IHC judges’ complaint

CJP, 4 other SC judges too receive ‘anthrax-laced’ letters

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

Federal ministers: PM allocates additional portfolios

‘Reserved seats issue’: PHC issues contempt notice to KP PA speaker, deputy speaker

NLC trucks reach Dushanbe with potato shipment

Read more stories