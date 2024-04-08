AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
MBS hosts Iftar for PM

Monitoring Desk Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, on Sunday attended Iftar hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.

“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts an Iftar at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Crown Prince of Bahrain, where they all broke their fast together,” reported Saudi Gazette.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral relations, matters of interest, Pak-Saudi bilateral trade and investment-related matters in the meeting.

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and members of the federal cabinet were also invited to the Iftar, as per the statement.

