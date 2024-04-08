AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Transporters increase fares ahead of Eid

INP Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

KARACHI: Karachiites preparing for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations are flocking to bus terminals, eager to travel to their hometowns. However, this festive travel comes with a hefty price tag, as transporters have significantly inflated fares.

Much like the previous year, transporters have hiked fares as Eid approaches, eliciting complaints from commuters about exorbitant charges. Key bus terminals such as Cantt Station, Taj Complex, Empress Market, Sohrab Goth, Lasbela, Nishtar Road, Liaquatabad, and Yusuf Goth have witnessed protests against the escalated rates.

Passengers report an increase of 200 to 800 rupees in fares on regular days, with Ataullah Abbasi, a traveller departing from Taj Complex bus terminal, highlighting that while the usual fare for Thari Mirwah in rural Sindh is 1200 rupees, during Eid, it surges to 2000 rupees after an additional 800 rupees increment.

Similarly, Salar Mehmood, travelling with a group of ten from Karachi to Larkana, recounts being charged an additional 2000 rupees, as opposed to the usual 1400 rupees, representing a significant surge during the festive period.

Transporter Sikandar Chandio attributes the fare increase to rising diesel prices and the need to cover losses incurred during the return trips. Despite the fare hikes, passengers express dissatisfaction with the lack of security measures and other arrangements at bus terminals, leading to severe inconvenience.

As Eid approaches and the rush of travellers intensifies, authorities are urged to address the concerns of commuters and ensure transparent fare policies to facilitate smooth travel experiences.

