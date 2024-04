Ruet body to meet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A pivotal meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, to determine the sighting of the Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and will be chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), will participate in the meeting.