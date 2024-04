DSP among 3 cops martyred in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR: Three police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were martyred on Saturday after an attack on their vehicle in Lakki Marwat, Police Control Lakki Marwat confirmed the incident.

The police vehicle was ambushed at night by militants. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gul Muhammad Khan and his gunman Constable Naseem Gul received fatal injuries while another police official Salamat Khan, who received critical bullet injuries, succumbed to his injuries later on at the hospital later on, the Police Control Lakki Marwat said.

The casualties were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sarai Naurang and the area was cordoned off for investigation.

According to details, DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and another official, Naseem Gul, were martyred in an attack by miscreants near Manjiwala Chowk, Lakki Marwat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on late Friday night while another Policeman Salamat Khan was also injured in the attack and later on succumbed to his injuries in the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sarai Naurang.

Following the attack, law enforcement agencies swiftly responded, collecting evidence from the scene. Additionally, efforts have been initiated to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this cowardly act.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the attack on the police vehicle, and expressed grief over the martyrdom of DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and his gunman and another Police constable in the incident.

He also prayed for the martyred, and demanded necessary action for the immediate arrest of the elements involved in the firing.

“The families of the martyrs will not be left alone, and they will be fully supported,” Gandapur remarked.

He also announced financial assistance for the families of the martyrs under the Shuhada Package.

“Steps should be taken for timely payment of the martyrs’ package to the families of the martyrs,” the CM instructed the police officials.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also condemned the firing on the Police vehicle in Lakki Marwat and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the three police personnel.

He expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred officials and prayed for the departed souls.

KP Information Advisor Barrister Dr Muhamamd Ali Saif also condemned the attack and extended his condolences to the families of the martyred Policemen.

“The morale of the police cannot be lowered by such cowardly actions,” Barrister Dr Saif said.

“Targeting the police who are responsible for protecting the people is a cowardly act,” Barrister Dr Saif added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has made eternal sacrifices to protect the lives and property of the people, said Barrister Dr Saif.

The funeral prayers of martyred police officers were performed in the Police Line Bannu. DSP Headquarters Lakki Marwat Gul Muhammad Khan, Constables Naseem Gul and Salamat Khan were saluted.

A large number of people including DPO Bannu, Lakky Marwat and Police and army officers attended the funeral prayer.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Ziauddin Ahmed, DPO Lakki Marwat Taimur Khan, SP Operation Bannu Sanaullah and Army officers laid flower wreaths on the coffins of the martyred and prayed for them.

DPO Bannu Ziauddin Ahmed praised the martyrs as being brave, dutiful and noble, adding that the Bannu police stand with the bereaved families in their hour of grief.

He said due to the best actions of the police, the miscreants are hiding now but they will not be forgiven in any case and those who challenge the government writ will be dealt strictly.

He vowed to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from the area. Due to the excellent actions of the police with the public support, the miscreants are hiding now, but they will not be forgiven in any case, he added.

“The blood of the martyrs will not go in vain,” DPO said, adding that “terrorists will not demoralise us with cowardly acts.”

DPO Lakki Marwat Taimur Khan, said police forces have, in the past, sacrificed their lives for the country, which the entire nation values. “We are proud of such young people who died fighting bravely,” he added.