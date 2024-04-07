AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Major infrastructure project approved by Punjab CM

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a development project to bring improvements in the road structure at Rs.6 billion along with the provision of other facilities.

She gave the approval while chairing a review meeting of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) projects. A programme to transform Lahore into a sustainable smart city was also reviewed. Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, the Punjab Chief Secretary, the LDA Director General and other officials were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was told that a waiting area will be allocated for walkways, a specific bicycle lane, a central recreation area, wheel carts and stalls. Moreover, a principal approval was granted for the pilot development project in LDA Avenue 1 while the LDA restructuring plan was also reviewed in the meeting and it was decided to make LDA’s Strategic Policy Unit functional as well.

Furthermore, a principal decision was taken to amend the LDA rules along with introducing one window transfer and digital transformation system. A principal decision was also made to establish the LDA Uniformed Force along with setting up the LDA police station. The proposal to make 20 roads in Lahore commercial was also reviewed in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the CM noted that a maximum number of corruption complaints reported were about the LDA and hence she directed the LDA to formulate a monitoring mechanism for its staff members. She also asked the LDA to include katchi abadis in its development plan on a priority basis. She also directed to establish vending points for the wheel cart carriers and refrain from confiscating anyone’s wheel cart. She also directed the LDA to launch new projects to increase its revenue.

On this occasion, the CM was informed during the briefing that the LDA will receive Rs.20 billion due to commercialization and a complete paperless system would be introduced in one year while the encroachments will be monitored through drone cameras. The LDA would also provide standard maps of small houses on its website for the facilitation of citizens.

Maryam Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb LDA Punjab CM

