AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday to end the week lower, amid a drop in local equities, a stronger yen, and weaker rubber physical prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery closed down 2.1 yen, or 0.64%, at 325.2 yen ($2.15) per kg. It fell 1.03% week-on-week. Japan’s Nikkei share average tumbled 1.96% to a three-week low on Friday, logging its worst week since December 2022. Safe-haven bids and fresh warnings from Japanese authorities helped buoy the yen, which briefly hit a two-week high against the greenback.

A stronger yen makes yen-denominated assets less affordable for overseas buyers. OSE futures are following the correction in raw material prices in Thailand, as we approach the predicted end of wintering, especially in Northeastern Thailand, said Farah Miller, CEO of Helixtap Technologies, an independent rubber-focused data company.

Top producer Thailand’s benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet extended declines for a fourth day on Friday to shed 1.75% weekly. “China (being) away from the market yesterday and today meant prices probably drifted downwards and any bids were more on the conservative side,” Miller added.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed for a market holiday. Trading will resume on April 8. Japan’s coincident index fell for the second straight month in February, reflecting weakening momentum. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said inflation would likely accelerate from “summer towards autumn” as bumper pay hikes push up prices, hinting at another possible rate hike.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that concerns over the global economic fallout from China’s excess manufacturing capacity have intensified.

The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for May delivery last traded at 162.1 US cents per kg, down 0.37%.

