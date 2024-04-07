There’s alarming rise in street crimes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone snatching and car lifting incidents have increased manifold in the capital city during the last week, as armed persons snatched over 76 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 105 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 20 cases of various kinds of theft including robbery and snatching at gunpoint.

The 105 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include 14 cars and 91 motorbikes. During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Kohsar, Aabpara, Industrial Area, Hummak, Karachi Company, and Lohi Bher police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 20 motorbikes and one car from the limits of Khanna police station, 10 motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, 10 motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station, seven from the limits of Kohsar police station as well as seven motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched 20 mobile phones, auto thieves stole 21 vehicles, and robbers struck at two places in the limits of Khanna police station, another seven cases of carjacking, five cases of mobile theft, and two cases of robbery were reported to Kohsar Town police station, armed persons snatched two mobile phones and auto thieves stole eight bikes and two cars from the limits of Aabpara police station and three cases of mobile phone snatching, two cases of robbery and seven cases of car theft were reported to Industrial Area police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched three mobile phones, robbers struck at four places and auto thieves stole four bikes as well as one car from the limits of Humak police station.

Armed persons snatched three mobile phones, robbers struck at two places and car lifters stole four bikes as well as two motorbikes from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Furthermore, five cases of carjacking, three cases of mobile snatching, and three cases of robbery were reported to Lohi Bher police station during the last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024