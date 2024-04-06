Collins through to Charleston semi-finals as winning run continues

Danielle Collins is doing her utmost to go out with a bang in her final season on the WTA Tour as she looks to add another title to her haul after reaching the semi-finals of the Charleston Open.

World number 22 Collins, who won her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open last month, beat Belgian Elise Mertens 6-3 6-4 in Friday’s quarter-finals to claim her 11th successive win on the tour.

The 30-year-old former Australian Open runner-up announced in January she would be quitting the sport in 2024 and that she hoped to start a family.

“This is my last year, and I want to go out with a bang and just play my best tennis and do the best that I can,” the American told reporters.

Danielle Collins wins twice in Charleston

“I think you’re always striving to play your best tennis, and sometimes it works out really well, and other times you hit bumps in the road. I think earlier in the year, and even towards the end of last year, I was playing really great tennis and had some close matches.

“Now I’m kind of dealing with those situations when the sets get closer a little bit better, and I feel like I’m also doing some things in the beginning of the matches, too, where I get off to a good start, and that’s working in my favour.”

Collins faces Greek third seed Maria Sakkari in the semi-final on Saturday.