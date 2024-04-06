AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Jumma-tul-Wida marked with religious fervour

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, was observed across the country with religious reverence and solemnity.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world over during Jumma prayers.

The religious scholars and Imams in their sermons highlighted the significance of the month of fasting and the Jumma-tul-Wida. They also slammed Israeli aggression on innocent Palestinians. They stressed upon Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayers and being kind to fellow beings.

Millions of fasting people offered Friday prayers at mosques, prayer grounds as they prepared to celebrate Eidul Fitr next week.

In Islamabad, the biggest gathering of Jummatul Wida was held at the Faisal Mosque. In Lahore, big Friday gatherings were held at Badshahi Mosque, Data Darbar Mosque, Jamia Ashrafia, Minhajul Quran and other places. In order to cater extra rush of namazis, arrangements were made at the mosques.

Elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure safety of people offering prayers inside mosques.

Meanwhile, International Day of Al-Quds was also observed to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians

The day is also observed as Youm-ul-Quds by Muslims worldwide to express support and solidarity for the people of Palestine and to oppose Israel’s control of Jerusalem. Rallies were held across the country in support of Palestinians.

