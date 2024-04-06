AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-06

NA session summoned after Eid

Naveed Butt Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday convened a session of the National Assembly after Eid ul Fitr.

The National Assembly session has been convened on April 15 at 5:00 pm which was called under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution.

This will be the third session of the 16th National Assembly.

The Senate session is scheduled for April 8, while the joint session of parliament will convene on April 16.The inaugural session of the National Assembly’s new parliamentary term will take place on April 18.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has also completed the necessary arrangements for these sessions. During the upcoming Senate session, the 37 newly-elected lawmakers will be sworn in, and the house will also elect its chairman and deputy chairman.

President Zardari will address the joint session of parliament on April 16. Subsequently, the first session of the new parliamentary year will commence on April 18.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly NA session Eid NA NA Speaker Eidul Fitr

Comments

200 characters

NA session summoned after Eid

MoF says markup payments remain a challenge

Talks on new program: IMF stands ready: Julie

IP gas line project: MoFA asks PD to move forward

Finance Bill 2024: major changes likely in IR Statutes

Islamabad will take up matter with Kabul: Evidence shows TTP’s involvement in terror attacks

Terror attacks on engineers: China’s HEI issues ‘force majeure’ notice

OMCs raise price of HOBC by Rs10 per litre from April 1

Uncertainty surrounds new Senate meeting’s date

Probe body must comprise sitting judges: PBC

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters: 3 CTD teams formed

Read more stories