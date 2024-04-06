NA session summoned after Eid

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday convened a session of the National Assembly after Eid ul Fitr.

The National Assembly session has been convened on April 15 at 5:00 pm which was called under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution.

This will be the third session of the 16th National Assembly.

The Senate session is scheduled for April 8, while the joint session of parliament will convene on April 16.The inaugural session of the National Assembly’s new parliamentary term will take place on April 18.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has also completed the necessary arrangements for these sessions. During the upcoming Senate session, the 37 newly-elected lawmakers will be sworn in, and the house will also elect its chairman and deputy chairman.

President Zardari will address the joint session of parliament on April 16. Subsequently, the first session of the new parliamentary year will commence on April 18.

