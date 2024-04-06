Justice Najafi too receives suspicious letter

LAHORE: Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday also received a suspicious letter which was received by his secretary.

The suspicious letter was handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officers for investigation. The letter has been sent to six LHC judges so far.

According to the ongoing investigation by CTD, the close-circuit television cameras near the post office have been checked but still no help could be found from the footage.

The sources also said that the work on the validity of the names and addresses of senders is being checked. Preliminary investigation into the threatening letters received by the senior judges has revealed that they were sent from the same place.

The letters had been sent from the sub-divisional post office, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, as the same address was written on the stamps pasted on all these letters.

