AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials gain

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.83% higher at 11,795.47
Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 06:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.83% higher at 11,795.47.

The index is up 3.07% for the week, marking its best weekly gain since March 8.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 6.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 83.2 million shares from 73.1 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials gain

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.91 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.7 million) from 3.17 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 268.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.75 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials gain

Rupee settles unchanged against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to meet Saudi crown prince on Riyadh visit

Indian govt ordered killing of 20 individuals in Pakistan: report

UN expects Pakistan’s GDP growth to clock in at 2% in 2024, improve further in 2025

Iran vows to punish Israel at funeral for officers killed in embassy strike

Israel announces ‘temporary’ opening of aid routes into Gaza

Hotels see up to 100% occupancy amid demand surge prior to extended Eid break in Dubai

Oil heads for second weekly gain on tighter supply outlook

Gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides, rockfalls as death toll at 12

Read more stories