Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.83% higher at 11,795.47.

The index is up 3.07% for the week, marking its best weekly gain since March 8.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 6.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 83.2 million shares from 73.1 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials gain

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.91 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.7 million) from 3.17 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 268.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.75 billion rupees, the data showed.