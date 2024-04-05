AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, set for weekly loss

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean stocks gain on US Fed comments South Korean shares...
Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 11:03am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean stocks gain on US Fed comments

  • South Korean shares fell on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s losses overnight on hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

  • The benchmark KOSPI fell 13.69 points, or 0.50%, to 2,728.31 by 0104 GMT. For the week, the KOSPI was down 0.7%.

  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that no interest rate cut may be required by the end of the year, if inflation continues to stall.

  • Samsung Electronics fell 0.82%, even as the world’s largest memory chip maker estimated a more than 10-fold rise in its first-quarter profit. Peer SK Hynix lost 0.90%.

  • Most other index heavyweights also declined, while automakers were flat.

  • Hanwha Aerospace dropped 6.99% after its announcement to spin off industrial solutions and semiconductor equipment businesses from its flagship defence division.

  • Of the total 927 traded issues, 310 shares advanced, while 540 declined. ** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 44.2 billion won ($32.75 million) on the main board.

  • The won was quoted at 1,349.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,347.1.

  • In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 104.76.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 3.328%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 3.434%.

South Korean stocks Federal Reserve Bank Samsung Electronics SK Hynix

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, set for weekly loss

Intra-day update: rupee makes modest recovery against US dollar

Country does need new IMF programme: PM

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

Oil heads for second weekly gain on geopolitical tension, supply concerns

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides, rockfalls as death toll at 12

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Read more stories