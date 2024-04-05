NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

ISLAMABAD: In a significant stride towards sustainable energy production, Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) GENCO-III, Muzaffargarh, in collaboration with Ningbo Green Light Energy (NGLE) (Private) Limited, China, has formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth $200 million in foreign direct investment (FDI).

Facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), this MoU aims to convert an existing thermal power plant into a state-of-the-art 300-MW Solar Power facility.

According to the details, it is expected to yield 400 million units of cost-effective electricity using solar energy. This transformative project would slash production costs from PKR 45 to PKR 14 per unit.

Leveraging GENCO-III’s resources, this initiative not only maximises existing infrastructure utilisation but also accelerates SIFC’s Renewable Energy Transition objectives, offering substantial economic benefits.

The project forecasts an annual saving of $44 million by eliminating heavy fuel oil (HFO) imports, promising lucrative returns for stakeholders.

The SIFC continues its emphasis on upgrading Brownfield Oil Refineries to enhance domestic refining capabilities. Several oil refineries, including Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), are poised to ink supplemental agreements with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

These agreements pave the way for significant refinery expansions, doubling refining capacities and producing EURO-V standard fuel. These developments hold immense promise for Pakistan’s oil sector, as they signify increased domestic refining capacities, production of environmentally compliant fuel, and a reduction in the country’s oil import bills. PRL’s commitment to efficiency and revenue maximisation underscores its pivotal role in advancing Pakistan’s energy independence and sustainability goals.

Recent media reports on Saudi Arabia’s $1 billion investment in ReqoDik herald a positive shift in Pakistan’s economic landscape. This investment stands as a testament to SIFC’s successful endeavours in fostering a business-friendly ecosystem in the country. Efforts to ensure the smooth completion of this transaction, by addressing impediments, are underway. This investment is expected to pave the way for further foreign investments, aligning with SIFC’s mandate and bolstering Pakistan’s economic growth trajectory.

