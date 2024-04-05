AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 154,327 tonnes of cargo comprising 111,995 tonnes of import cargo and 42,332 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 111,995 comprised of 46,805 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,446 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 13,169 tonnes of Wheat & 44,575 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 42,332 comprised of 35,513 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 300 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,787 tonnes of Clinkers &732 tonnes of rice.

Nearly, 6084 containers comprising of 3527 containers import and 2557 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 631 of 20’s and 1313 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 134 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 591 of 20’s and 811 of 40’s loaded containers while 110 of 20’s and 117 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Xing Hai He, Msc Heidi & Ever Ulysses Berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, MscMelatilde, Torm Evolve, Wide Alpha, MscHeidi, Avigator & Xing Hai He sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

POIRT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Kyparissia and Silver left the Port in the morning while two more ships, Al-Wajbah and Chem Gallium are expected to sail on Thursday morning.

Cargo volume of 113,525 tonnes, comprising 66,256 tonnes imports cargo and 47,269 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,623 Containers (503 TEUs Imports and 2,120 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Marina Arung, Lian Song Hu, Alba Gas and Cosco America & another ship, Xpress Salween carrying Palm oil, Gasoline, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, SSGC and QICT on 04th April, while another containership ‘Addison’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 05th April, 2024.

