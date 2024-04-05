AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
Apr 05, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-04-05

Punjab Cabinet body vows zero tolerance against cheating in exams

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

LAHORE: In a stern response to the cheating incidents during matriculation examinations, the Punjab cabinet committee convened to address the issue has declared a zero tolerance policy towards such malpractices.

Chaired by Punjab Minister Bilal Yasin, the committee, which met at the Punjab Assembly committee room, emphasized the gravity of situation and recommended the initiation of cases under the 16th Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) against all those apprehended from examination centres for irregularities.

Attended by key figures including Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, the education secretary, additional secretary home, DIG Special Branch, and representatives from various education boards, the meeting voiced serious concerns over the reports of irregularities in examination, particularly in districts like Lahore.

Bilal Yasin, leading the committee, expressed dismay over the appointment of private invigilators and instances of corruption, declaring them as detrimental to the integrity of the examination process. He underscored the need for heightened vigilance and accountability, stressing that institutions and individuals involved must rectify their practices.

Highlighting the discrepancy between management reports and field observations, Yasin emphasized the need for decisive action against those caught red-handed engaging in corrupt activities. He urged for the swift incarceration of private invigilators found guilty of corruption, emphasizing that such actions undermine the administration’s efficacy.

Echoing Yasin’s sentiments, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat denounced those jeopardizing the future of students and emphasized the recovery of funds extorted from candidates. The administration was directed to enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy against cheating in all forthcoming examinations.

In addition to recommending the registration of cases under the 16th MPO against offenders, the committee discussed the installation of surveillance cameras in examination rooms for enhanced monitoring and sought input from stakeholders to devise a comprehensive policy for future examinations.

The measures proposed by the Punjab Cabinet Committee signal a resolute commitment to uphold the integrity of the education system and safeguard the future prospects of students across the province.

