AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-05

Comprehensive measures in progress to enhance tax net: FBR official

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

PESHAWAR: Chief Commissioner (Inland Revenue) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan has said that in consultations with the trading community comprehensive measures have been initiated to enhance the tax net.

Addressing an online open court here on Thursday, he said that due to the survey of various markets 65364 new tax payers have been registered on tax-roll till the end of February 2024 beside the filling of voluntarily tax returns by 21600 individuals, which he termed a positive trend and encouraging progress towards the promotion of tax culture in the country.

The Chief Commissioner said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken a major step for looking into the tax related matters of some specified big industries and their directors and a Large Taxpayers’ Zone (LTZ) has been established in Peshawar to facilitate taxpayers at their door-steps.

Highlighting the performance of RTO Peshawar, he said that a hard target of the collection Rs.162 billion was fixed till February. However, due to hard work of Zone Commissioners and their subordinate staff not only the target was achieved, rather a revenue of Rs.164 (2 billion surplus) was collected and deposited in the national exchequer. .

The Chief Commissioner said that the achievement of tax targets is not possible without the cooperation of taxpayers and he considered them as the real strength of the tax collecting agency.

He said that the joint efforts of FBR and taxpayers will bring improvement in the economy of the country and take it a forward to make progress by leaps and bounds. He said full and timely payment of taxes is inevitable for the economic stability of the country.

The Chief Commissioner also took stern notice of the complaint of a taxpayer regarding an alleged delay in some tax amnesty related matters and directed the Zonal Commissioners to disposed of the complaint within the stipulated time period under the law to save the tax payers from unnecessary concern and financial losses.

He said that the resolution of the genuine problems of taxpayers are included in his priorities and urged that taxpayers through online open courts, direct meeting or can submit their problems, complaints and proposals on 0310-8133800 through whatsapp. He assured that problems and complaints submitted by the taxpayers would be addressed in letter and spirit.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Zone, Dr Farooq Jameel said that consumers should demand FBR coded receipt of purchase from Point of Sales (POS), so the tax charged from the buyers is deposited in the national exchequer.

Commissioner Corporate Zone, Fazal Malik and Commissioner Withholding, Syed Khalid Shah informed the taxpayers regarding legal procedure of the levy of advance tax and withholding tax.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR RTO tax returns Zafar Iqbal Khan

Comments

200 characters

Comprehensive measures in progress to enhance tax net: FBR official

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

SAB fails to take decision on sugar export

Notice issued to POL, others: Respondents shall continue to pay tax liability under Sec 4C: IHC

IWS tender: PMO seeks details on Chinese co’s complaint

Read more stories