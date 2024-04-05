IHC orders removal of Mazari’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Thursday, ordered to remove the name of former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A single bench of Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz issued the directions after hearing Mazari’s plea seeking the removal of her name from the ECL.

She moved the court through her counsel Barrister Ahsan Jamal Pirzada and cited the Federation of Pakistan through the interior secretary as respondent.

During the hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Rafay Maqsood informed the court that the NAB had requested the removal of Mazari’s name from the ECL in March. This request was made as she was not implicated in the 190 million UK pounds NAB reference.

The assistant attorney general also informed the court that the Prime Minister’s Office had been informed about this request on March 27 through a written letter.

Justice Saman remarked that while the cabinet was engaged in various duties, it was the court’s responsibility to address legal matters.

Later, she ordered the removal of Mazari’s name from the ECL and disposed of the case.

Through the instant petition, the petitioner, Mazari, had assailed the Memorandum No F No 12/139/2023-ECL dated 25.1.2024 (“Impugned Memorandum”) issued by the Respondent No 1 [Ministry of Interior], whereby, the petitioner’s name had been placed on the ECL.

